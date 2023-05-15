At the event (Photo: VNA)

Dien Bien (VNA) – Leaders of the northern Dien Bien province of Vietnam and Phongsaly province of Laos announced the opening of Nam Dich - Huoi Hia border crossing at an inauguration ceremony in Nam Dich hamlet in Cha Nua commune of Dien Bien's Nam Po district on May 15.



Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the Dien Bien provincial People's Committee Pham Duc Toan affirmed that the opening of the border crossing holds significant economic and political importance. It opened up new potential in economic, commercial, political, and cultural ties between the two provinces while laying a foundation for the registration and control of border entry and exit in accordance with legal regulations of both countries.



Deputy Governor of Phongsaly province Khamlek Chayesan, for his part, said the inauguration of the border crossing was an important milestone to further strengthen the great friendship and special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos, encouraging residents in border areas to exchange goods and production experience, thereby improving their lives.



Agreeing with the proposal of Dien Bien’s leader regarding the upgrade of the road from Muong May district to the Nam Dich – Huoi Hia border crossing, Chayesan wished the friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, and between Dien Bien and Phongsaly would be sustainable forever.



On the occasion, the two provinces chose One Commune, One Product items to display at the event./.