The three defendants at the trial (Photo: VNA)

Cao Bang (VNA) - The People’s Court in the northern border province of Cao Bang sentenced three men to prison with terms ranging from four to five years on the charge of “organising illegal exit” at a trial on May 26.

According to the indictment, on November 10, 2020, the three defendants, all from Pac Rinh ward, Quang Trung commune, Trung Khanh district, used motorbikes to take five Cambodian women from Tra Linh town to the border area in Bao Bien hamlet of Tri Phuong commune (Trung Khanh district) with the intention of crossing the border illegally.

They were stopped and detained by local police and border guards.

The trial was held at the inter-provincial bus terminal to raise local people’s awareness about entry and exit regulations./.