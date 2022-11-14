Legislators adopted the revised Law on Domestic Violence and Control with 465 out of 474 votes in favour or 93.37%. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Legislators adopted the revised Law on Domestic Violence and Control with 465 out of 474 votes in favour or 93.37% during the ongoing fourth session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) in Hanoi on November 14.

The law, comprising six chapters with 56 articles, will take effect from July 1, 2023.



According to Nguyen Thuy Anh, Chairwoman of NA Committee for Social Affairs, the amended law contains many new points, including supplementing domestic violence acts and regulations to increase the feasibility of applying the law to foreigners residing in Vietnam.



Measures to support and handle violations in domestic violence prevention and control have been added to fix the shortcomings of the existing law and meet the requirements of reality, she said.



Anh said the law also enhances the State's responsibility in allocating resources for domestic violence prevention and control, towards the building and effective development of support facilities.



The NA Standing Committee asked the Government to widely popularise the revised law so that all people, families, agencies and organisations fully understand its provisions.



Documents detailing and guiding the implementation of the law should be issued soon, focusing on training and capacity building for people in charge of domestic violence prevention and control. The Government must mobilise sufficient resources for the implementation of the law, it added./.