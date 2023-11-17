Politics Countries see Vietnam as model in implementing SDGs: UN official Many countries consider Vietnam as a model in implementing sustainable development goals (SDGs) and promoting the reform of the UN development system, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Pauline Tamesis has stated.

Politics President meets with Canadian Prime Minister President Vo Van Thuong had a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in San Francisco, the US, on November 16, on the sideline of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week.

Politics Dien Bien, Laos’ Luang Phrabang foster border management collaboration A delegation from the Vietnam border guard force of the northern province of Dien Bien led by Colonel Phan Van Hoa, Commander of the provincial Border Guard High Command, held talks with a visiting Lao delegation from Luang Phrabang province led by Major General Tuxong Patchay, Director of the provincial Public Security Department on November 16.

Politics President meets with Brunei’s Sultan in San Francisco President Vo Van Thuong met with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei in San Francisco on November 16 (local time) on the sidelines of the ongoing APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in the US city.