Politics Spokeswoman gives more details on Vietnam’s plan to reopen to int’l visitors Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Le Thi Thu Hang on March 17 provided more details about Vietnam’s plan to reopen its door to foreign visitors, including regulations on arrivals and medical requirements.

Politics Vietnam always protects and promotes fundamental rights of citizens: spokesperson Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang on March 17 affirmed Vietnam’s consistent policy of protecting and promoting fundamental rights of citizens, including rights of women.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 17 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 17.

Politics Statistical work significant to policy making: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasised that the statistical work plays a significant role, especially in policy making, while addressing the National Statistical Conference on March 17.