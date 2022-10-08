National COVID-19 caseload raises to 11,846,043
A man receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Soc Trang province. (Photo:VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,846,043 on October 8, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 391 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,596,187. Meanwhile, there are 70 patients needing breathing support.
One death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of fatalities to 43,153.
On October 7, an additional 2,327 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 260,249,088./.