Ambassador Duong Chi Dung, head of the permanent Vietnamese mission to the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organizations in Geneva (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Diplomatic representative agencies of Vietnam in Switzerland, Chile and Algeria held various activities to celebrate the 73rd National Day (September 2).



In Switzerland, the permanent Vietnamese mission to the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organizations in Geneva held a banquet to mark the events.



The banquet saw the participation of more than 400 guests from the UN’s office and intentional organizations in Geneva, diplomats of many countries. representatives from Swiss business communities with links in Vietnam and overseas Vietnamese people in the country.



Speaking at the event, Ambassador Duong Chi Dung, head of the mission, recalled historical landmarks and socio-economic achievements recorded by the Vietnamese people over the last 73 years.



Vietnam, from a poor country with low income, has become one of the most dynamic economies in the region and the world, he said.



The country has completed millennium development goals, and is working hard to realise sustainable development goals along with national development policies and programmes.



He emphasised Vietnam's efforts to build strong and diverse diplomatic relations with all countries and to play an active role in many multilateral forums.



Vietnam is an active member of more than 60 international organisations, including the United Nations, the WTO, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).



The diplomat said that during the four decades of its UN membership, Vietnam has committed itself to the noble goals of the world's largest international organisation, towards building a world of peace, security and development.



Viet Nam always strives to promote respect for, and implementation of the UN Charter and international law, while encouraging dialogue and cooperation among nations to promote peace and development.



Viet Nam has been participating in key UN policy-making bodies, including the UN Security Council (2014-2016) and the UN Economic and Social Council (2016-2018).



The Southeast Asian nation has also contributed to the work of UN agencies, he said, adding that Vietnam supports the Multilateral Trading System of the WTO and participates in the organisation’s activities.



Meanwhile, in his speech at a ceremony to mark the National Day in Chile, Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Ngoc Son said over the past seven decades, Vietnam, with its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification, multilateralisation and comprehensive international integration, has become a dynamic developing country, a friend and trust partner of international communities, contributing to peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Ngoc Son to Chile and Chilean Foreign Minister Roberto Ampuero (R) (Source: VNA)



Vietnam has become Chile's largest trading partner in Southeast Asia, and Chile has become Vietnam's third largest importer in Latin America.



While highlighting important milestones in Vietnam-Chile relations, Son expressed his belief in a bright future for relations, especially in fields such as renewable energy, agriculture, mining, telecommunications, education, science and technology.



On this occasion, Ambassador Nguyen Ngoc Son expressed his pleasure at the decision of Chilean Foreign Minister Roberto Ampuero to attend the World Economic Forum on ASEAN (WEF ASEAN) in Hanoi in mid-September, affirming the embassy will continue to coordinate with relevant agencies of Vietnam and Chile to arrange and prepare well, contributing to the visit’s success.



For his part, Roberto Ampuero praised Vietnam’s recent achievements, and expressed his pleasure at the fruitful development of bilateral relations.



He wished the Government and people of Vietnam a lot of success, and believed that the two countries' relations would be expanded in the future.



On September 4, the Vietnamese Embassy in Algiers hosted a similar event to celebrate the National Day, with the participation of about 500 guests.



Ambassador Pham Quoc Tru in his remarks at the event highlighted the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Algeria.



He took the occasion to thank the Algerian Government and people for their valuable support for Vietnam.-VNA