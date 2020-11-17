National election slated for May 23, 2021
The national election will be held on May 23, 2021, which falls on Sunday, as agreed by legislators during the 10th sitting of the 14th National Assembly that concluded on November 17.
Vice Chairman of the NA Office Vu Minh Tuan speaks at the press conference. (Photo: quochoi.vn)
Vice Chairman of the NA Office Vu Minh Tuan told a press conference on the day that the meeting lasted for 18 days, featuring both in-person and online working sessions.
With a swift and serious spirit and consensus, the NA has completed its set programme, Tuan said, adding that a total of seven laws and 13 resolutions had been adopted during the meeting.
The law-makers also mulled over four bills, supervised the implementation of the NA’s resolutions and made decisions on socio-economic, financial, budget and personnel issues.
They debated the draft documents to be sent to the 13th National Party Congress, as well as reports on the feedback of voters.
During the hearing session, the deputies showed a high sense of responsibility, Tuan said, noting that three Deputy Prime Ministers, 15 ministers, the Chief Justice of the Vietnam Supreme People’s Court and the Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy candidly answered questions raised by deputies.
Nguyen Hanh Phuc, NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office, and representatives of some NA committees replied queries at the press conference./.