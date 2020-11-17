Politics Government looks to create new driver for Vietnam-Laos cooperation Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a meeting with ministries and sectors on November 17 to review Vietnam-Laos cooperation and discuss preparations for the 43rd meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-governmental Committee slated for early December in Hanoi.

Politics Embassy makes efforts to perform Chairmanship of ASEAN Committee in Bern The Vietnamese Embassy in Switzerland has worked hard to perform the Chairmanship of the ASEAN Committee in Bern (ACB), according to Ambassador Le Linh Lan.

Politics Vietnamese, German parties bolster ties Hoang Binh Quan, head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, and Alexander Schweitzer, member of the Executive Committee of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), co-chaired online talks between the two parties on November 16.

Politics National Assembly’s 10th session concludes The 10th session of the 14th National Assembly wrapped up in Hanoi on November 17, completing all the tasks set for the session, which were held in two phases, with the first held via videoconferencing from October 20 to 27 and the second in person from November 2 to 17.