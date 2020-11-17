National Assembly’s 10th session concludes
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The 10th session of the 14th National Assembly wrapped up in Hanoi on November 17, completing all the tasks set for the session, which were held in two phases, with the first held via videoconferencing from October 20 to 27 and the second in person from November 2 to 17.
In her closing remarks, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan noted that the legislature had passed seven laws, 13 resolutions and gave opinions on four draft laws during the session. The lawmakers also examined many reports on socio-economic performance, finance, State budget, voters’ petitions, judicial matters, the fight against corruption, and other issues, as well as contributed feedback to the drafts of documents to be submitted to the 13th National Party Congress.
The NA leader said the legislature appreciated the strong leadership and governance of the Government, efforts of sectors and all-level administrations, the consensus of the business community and people of all walks of life, which are the factors behind the comprehensive achievements in socio-economic development, maintaining political stability, firmly defending national independence and sovereignty, and constantly raising the country’s position in the international arena.
“In particular, 2020, which is the last year of the tenure, has witnessed many changes and difficulties, notably great challenges posed by epidemics, natural disasters, climate change and global economic downturn, and some set targets could not be fulfilled, but it is still a successful year for our country, when we are considered a bright spot in the world both in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and recovering the economy,” Ngan said.
According to the NA Chairwoman, the NA has also conducted comprehensive assessment of the implementation of NA resolutions on thematic supervision through question-and-answer activities. Though lasting only two days and a half, the Q-&-A session has seen a remarkably increase in the number of questions as well as more debate. Ngan added that the session showed that competent agencies and officials had taken the initiative in implementing the NA’s resolutions, thus creating real changes in fields under supervision and winning approval of NA deputies as well as voters and the people.
Chairwoman Ngan also highlighted that the legislature’s external activities during the year the Vietnamese legislative body chairs the ASEAN Inter-parliamentary ASSEmbly (AIPA). The NA successfully fulfilled its chairmanship of AIPA in 2020 with a highlight being the 41st General Assembly of AIPA held via teleconferencing. This, together with the country’s performance as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and Chair of ASEAN in 2020, has consolidated and enhanced Vietnam’s position and prestige in the international arena, Chairwoman Ngan stressed.
Regarding the feedback to draft documents of the 13th National Party Congress, Ngan said most opinions showed consensus with the drafts, saying they were compiled in a scientific and serious manner, enriched by heartedly and frank feedback. The NA deputies also made recommendations so as to further improve the drafts.
Personnel matters were also high on the agenda at this session, and the NA has made decisions on those matters with high consensus.
NA Chairwoman Ngan required NA deputies to immediately report to voters and people the outcomes of the 10th session and listen to their thoughts and aspirations, fulfilling their responsibility as the representatives of the people.
Just prior to the closing ceremony, the NA approved a resolution on selecting the Sunday on May 23, 2021 as the date to hold the election of deputies to the 15th NA and People’s Councils at all level for the 2021-2026 tenure, along with several other resolutions./.