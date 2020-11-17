Politics NA adopts revised environmental protection law The revised Law on Environmental Protection was adopted at the 10th sitting of the 14th National Assembly (NA) on November 17, with 91.91 percent of deputies voting in favour.

Politics ASEAN Defence Senior Officials convene The ASEAN Defence Senior Officials' Meeting was organised on November 17 via teleconference under the chair of Deputy Minister of Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh.

Politics Report on promoting legal status of ASEAN women and children launched The Ministry of Labours, Invalids and Social Affairs, ASEAN Secretariat and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees organised a ceremony on November 17 in Hanoi to launch the Regional Report "Promote Sustainable Integration of ASEAN Community through ensuring the legal status of ASEAN women and children.

Politics Vietnam, Bulgaria enjoy tighter bonds than ever: Ambassador Vietnam and Bulgaria are enjoying a more steadfast relationship than ever before, and holding enormous potential for cooperation, according to Bulgarian Ambassador to Vietnam Manirela Petkova.