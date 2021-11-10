National forum on culture & business slated for December 5
The press conference to introduce the Culture & Business Forum on November 9. (Photo: sggp.org.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The Culture & Business Forum is set to take place in both in-person and virtual forms on December 5 with a view to connecting domestic and foreign business communities.
The national forum in Hanoi will be attended by Party and State leaders who will come to join enterprises, managers, and researchers to discuss business culture and affirm the importance of culture to sustainably developing the economy and facilitating the business environment, Ho Anh Tuan, Chairman of the Vietnam Association of Business Culture Development, told a press conference on November 9.
It will also be an occasion for enterprises to submit proposals on ways to tackle difficulties and recover and develop the economy, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.
The event will review the five-year implementation of the “Building the Vietnamese business culture” campaign launched by the Prime Minister. A ceremony will also be held to honour enterprises meeting the Vietnamese business culture standards.
Themed “Acculturation - Foundation for sustainable recovery and development”, the forum is organised by the Party Central Committee’s Information and Education Commission; the Ministry of Industry and Trade; the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism; the organising board of the “Building the Vietnamese business culture” campaign; the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union; and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI)./.