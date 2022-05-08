National Historical and Cultural Relic - Tran Quoc Ancient Pagoda

Tran Quoc Pagoda was built in the 6th century during the Early Ly Dynasty and is like a small island along Thanh Nien Street in Yen Phu ward in Hanoi’s Tay Ho district, surrounded by West Lake. The pagoda is famed around the world and was recognised as a National Historical and Cultural Relic in 1962.