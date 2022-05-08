National Historical and Cultural Relic - Tran Quoc Ancient Pagoda
Tran Quoc Pagoda was built in the 6th century during the Early Ly Dynasty and is like a small island along Thanh Nien Street in Yen Phu ward in Hanoi’s Tay Ho district, surrounded by West Lake. The pagoda is famed around the world and was recognised as a National Historical and Cultural Relic in 1962.
Stele house in Tran Quoc Pagoda. (Photo: VNA)
The Luc Do Dai Sen stupa is 11 floors high, with each floor having 6 arched doorways, and each door bearing a statue of Amitabha Buddha. (Photo: VNA)
The path and columns leading to Tran Quoc Pagoda are made from stone and are elaborately carved. (Photo: VNA)
The gates of Tran Quoc Pagoda. (Photo: VNA)
Tran Quoc Pagoda boasts unique architecture that captivates visitors. (Photo: VNA)
The ancient tower garden at Tran Quoc Pagoda dates back to the 18th century. (Photo: VNP/VNA)