National industrial encouragement programme approved
The Prime Minister on November 20 signed Decision No.1881/QD-TTg approving the national industrial encouragement programme for the 2021-2025 period.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
The programme aims to effectively pool and use resources, creating a new driving force for industrial-handicraft development; contribute to building new rural areas and shifting economic structure towards industrialisation and modernisation; facilitate the transfer of clean technologies to improve the effective use of natural resources for green and sustainable development.
It is also designed to boost trade in industrial products produced in rural areas towards developing products with high competitiveness to meet demand of foreign markets, as well as increase the processing of agro-forestry-fisheries products, and enhance the value and technological contents of industrial and handicraft products.
The scheme also targets creating favourable conditions for rural industrial establishments to access digital economic development opportunities and effectively carrying out roadmap to global economic integration.
It also sets the goal of building 340 technological demonstration models, repairing and upgrading pollution treatment for 50 industrial establishments in rural areas, assisting in holding 15 exhibitions and fairs in the country and five others abroad, and offering vocational training to 10,000 rural workers.
The Ministry of Industry and Trade was assigned to carry out the programme using the State budget, capital of rural industrial establishments, and funding of related programmes and projects./.
