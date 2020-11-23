Business Support industries predicted to attract greater foreign investment Support industries for machinery manufacturing, electronics, and deep processing are forecast to attract greater foreign investment in the years to come, according to insiders.

Business Vietnamese firms in Laos gather to propose measures against difficulties Over 100 Vietnamese firms doing business in Laos joined a conference in Vientiane on November 22 to collect raise their ideas to be submitted to the two Prime Ministers so as to ease difficulties they are facing.

Business Muong Khuong mandarin week opens in Hanoi Foodies in Hanoi have a chance to enjoy the local cuisine of the northwestern region when visiting the Week of Muong Khuong mandarins and other Lao Cai province’s agricultural products which opened at Big C Thang Long supermarket on November 21.

Business Techfest Mekong 2020 opened in Ben Tre The start-up festival Techfest Mekong 2020 opened in the Ben Tre city of the Mekong Delta province of the same name on November 21, with over 120 exhibitors taking part.