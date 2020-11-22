Business Muong Khuong mandarin week opens in Hanoi Foodies in Hanoi have a chance to enjoy the local cuisine of the northwestern region when visiting the Week of Muong Khuong mandarins and other Lao Cai province’s agricultural products which opened at Big C Thang Long supermarket on November 21.

Business Techfest Mekong 2020 opened in Ben Tre The start-up festival Techfest Mekong 2020 opened in the Ben Tre city of the Mekong Delta province of the same name on November 21, with over 120 exhibitors taking part.

Business “Organic Town – GIS Market” opens in HCM City A weekend market featuring organic products and Vietnamese High-Quality Products-Global Integration Standard (GIS) certified products opened in HCM City on November 21, with the participation of many businesses and producers from different parts in the country.

Business Electronics industrial clusters to be piloted The Ministry of Planning and Investment has instructed localities to review and report on the development of industrial zones with investment projects in the electronics industry with a scale starting from 20 million USD.