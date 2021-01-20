National Olympic Committee designs plan for 2021
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam National Olympic Committee will organise various community and high-performance sport activities and prepare for the 31st SEA Games and the 11th ASEAN Para Games as well as important international sport Olympics in 2021, heard a meeting of the standing board of the committee on January 20.
Addressing the event, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien, who is also Chairman of the committee, said that in the year, the committee will step up swimming training to children and students across the country to prevent drowning.
The national running event for public health will continue to be organized with larger scale and higher quality, he said.
Thien said that the committee will work to implement the resolution on the joining of Olympic Tokyo and preparations for the hosting of the 31st SEA Games and the 11th Para Games.
Olympic education and training activities will also be conducted effectively, he said, adding that the committee will continue raising funds for the Vietnamese delegation at Olympic events.
Looking back into 2020, Thien said that along with efforts in giving swimming training courses to children and students, the committee successfully held the national running event with 30,000 participants in HCM City and another event for more than 500 students in the northern province of Hoa Binh.
Hockey and Para Hockey training courses were held in HCM City, Bac Ninh, Da Nang, with more than 200 trainees receiving international certificates.
The committee approved a plan to organise 40 sports with more than 500 events in the 31st SEA Games, while examining infrastructure facilities serving the event./.
