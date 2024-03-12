Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Quang Binh (VNA) – The Management Board of Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in the central province of Quang Binh on March 12 said that it has released some rescued rare animals back to the wild.



Specifically, on March 9, the Hanoi Wildlife Rescue Centre transferred to the park three northern pig-tailed macaques (Macaca leonina), a rhesus monkey (Macaca mulatta), four small Indian civet (Viverricula indica), a hoary bamboo rat (Rhizomys pruinosus) and two great hornbills (Buceros bicornis).



On March 6, the park also received a stump-tailed macaque (Macaca arctoides) and two rhesus monkeys from people in Tuyen Hoa district and Minh Hoa district, Quang Binh province.



The animals are all on the list of endangered, precious, and rare animal species listed in Decree No. 84/2021/ND-CP of the Government on management of endangered forest plants and animals and implementation of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.



They were taken to the rescue centre under the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park Management Board where they were cared for and rehabilitated to restore their natural behaviours before being released back into nature./.