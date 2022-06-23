Business Seafood exporters face challenging second half of 2022: conference Seafood exporters in Vietnam may find the second half of 2022 a challenging period compared to the first due to slowing global economic growth, despite a successful first half of the year, according to a conference held by the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers.

Business Lopsided relationship scares investors off PPP Nearly 18 months since the introduction of the 2021 Law on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in Vietnam, it's still difficult to get investors to warm up to PPP projects despite the huge potential for growth, as the country ramps up efforts to build modern infrastructure, said industry experts and policymakers in a meeting in Hanoi on June 21.

Business Only half of listed companies comply with information disclosure norms Some 385 listed companies on the Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh stock exchanges, or 52 percent, have met all information disclosure requirements, according to a survey conducted by the 2022 IR Awards programme.

Business RoK airlines re-operates direct flights to Da Nang Korean Air - the biggest airlines of the Republic of Korea (RoK) - reopened its direct air route from Incheon to the central city of Da Nang on June 22.