In his opening speech, Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu stated that the regional and global situation is forecast to continue undergoing fast, complicated and unpredictable changes. Such circumstances pose new requirements for the external affairs sector in ensuring national interests, hence reforms in the sector. – A national seminar took place in Ho Chi Minh City on July 21, reviewing the reform process of external affairs between 1986 and now and discussing the orientation for 2025 – 2045 Jointly organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs , the Central Theoretical Council and the municipal People's Committee, the event was held within the framework of a national research project on the global situation during 2025-2045 and forecast and orientation of Vietnam's foreign policy.In-depth research outcomes presented by participating experts, ambassadors, and scientists were expected to contribute theoretically and practically to shaping the country's foreign policy in the upcoming period.In his opening speech, Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu stated that the regional and global situation is forecast to continue undergoing fast, complicated and unpredictable changes. Such circumstances pose new requirements for the external affairs sector in ensuring national interests, hence reforms in the sector.

Evaluating and reviewing the renewal process of the diplomatic sector since 1986 in terms of thinking, orientation, and practice is significant in drawing valuable lessons for the sector to proactively adapt to global changes in the upcoming period, he noted.



Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the HCM City People's Committee, said the southern metropolis pays great attention to diplomatic efforts that serve economic growth, create favourable conditions, mobilise resources, and timely access new development trends in the world for application in building the local socio-economic development orientations./.

VNA