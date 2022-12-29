National teleconference announces Party building tasks for 2023
The Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission held a national teleconference on December 29 to review its work in 2022 and put forward tasks for 2023.
Vo Van Thuong, Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) -
Speaking at the event, delegates shared practical experiences of Party building in localities, ministries and sectors.
They emphasised the importance of building a contingent of officials engaged in Party building who have political mettle, uphold self-discipline, and are competent enough to fulfill their tasks.
Vo Van Thuong, Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, stressed that the Party building organisation sector contributed to the overall achievements of the country in 2022.
Regarding 2023, Thuong requested the sector actively give advice to Party committees at all levels to implement Party building contents comprehensively and concertedly; perform the work of building the Party and the political system; and resolutely fight the manifestations of moral degradation, as well as corruption and negative phenomena.
Party committees and organisations at all levels must focus on personnel work, Thuong stressed, adding that this work is not just about choosing people, but also replacing them when they are unable to meet requirements and fulfil their tasks.
The goal is not only to choose good officials and replace incompetent ones, but also to create unity in the whole system, he said.
Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and head of its Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai emphasised the importance of continuing to strengthen the relationship and close coordination between central agencies and local authorities to improve the quality of their work, especially on building projects and personnel planning, and at the same time regularly inspect and hasten the implementation of Party guidelines and step up administrative reforms and the application of information technology.
At the event, Thuong presented the Ho Chi Minh Order to To Huy Rua, former Politburo member, former Secretary of the Party Central Committee, former Secretary of the Party Central Committee and former head of its Organisation Commission, for his great contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation./.