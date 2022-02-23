According to organizers, the opening ceremony of the national tourism program will take place in Hoi An Ancient Town on March 25. The closing ceremony, meanwhile, is slated for late December in Thang Binh district.

Spanning its year-long course, the program features 192 events, including 10 national-level ones, 62 organized by Quang Nam, and 120 others by 40 centrally run cities and provinces in response to the tourism year.

The events hosted by Quang Nam will promote the local “spring” tours, river-based and agri-tours, Chu Lai tourism, ethnic cultures, and the legendary Ho Chi Minh Trail, among others.

This year, Vietnam aims to host 65 million tourists, including 5 million foreigners./.

VNA