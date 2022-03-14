Colourful and enchanting flowers and lifelike moving dragonflies and butterflies are all embroidered using 3D techniques.



Cuc, who was born and bred in a family steeped in the embroidery tradition, spent a great deal of time studying how to give traditional products a competitive edge in the market. She then came upon the idea of using 3D technology to make embroidered products, which are now a special brand in the market. Her artworks are “rare”, as they are meticulously crafted.

According to Cuc, there are 6 or 7 stages in making 3D embroidery by hand. It took her 3 or 4 days to complete this flower. Every 3D product is a unique work of art, as it is hand-made and completely different from anything else being sold.

In the hope of preserving and promoting traditional values among young people, Cuc has provided online training to more than 2,000 people over the last five years. This also confirms her passion for the art and its meticulous nature.

Cuc, a devoted artisan, has indeed inspired young people to develop and preserve the country’s embroidery art./.

VNA