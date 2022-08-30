Politics Vietnam Red Cross Society hailed for spreading nation’s humane values President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has hailed the Vietnam Red Cross Society of (VRC)’s strong performance in connecting kind hearts to multiply acts of kindness, spreading the humane values of the country’s society and regime.

Politics Cambodian scholar highlights Vietnam - Cambodia friendship An in-depth article recently published on the website of the Royal Academy of Cambodia (RAC) spotlighted the Vietnam - Cambodia friendship over the past decades.

Politics HCM City’s Party official welcomes delegation of Lao localities Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo member and Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City's Party Committee, received visiting officials from Vientiane capital and Champasak and Savannakhet provinces of Laos on August 29.

Politics Vietnamese naval ship begins visit to Indonesia Naval ship HQ 012-Ly Thai To of Brigade 162 of the Naval Region 4 arrived in Batu Ampar port of Indonesia on August 29, beginning its visit, exchange and joint drill with the Indonesian Navy.