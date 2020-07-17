Society Vietnamese sailors stranded in Malaysian waters to be repatriated soon The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has requested the Vietnam Maritime Administration to make every effort to soon bring home 12 Vietnamese sailors who have been stranded in Malaysian waters for about four months.

Society Investigation police agency files case on appropriation of classified documents The Investigation police agency under the Ministry of Public Security on July 16 issued a decision on starting a case of appropriation of classified documents under Article 337, the 2015 Penal Code, according to Major General To An Xo, the spokesperson of the ministry.

Society More than 13,320 overseas Vietnamese repatriated so far: Spokeswoman Vietnam has organised 55 flights bringing 13,323 citizens home from overseas since April 10 in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said on July 16.