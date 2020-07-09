Nearly 300 citizens brought home from Russia
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese authorities, representative agencies in Russia and national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines have worked together with Russian agencies to bring nearly 300 Vietnamese citizens home on July 8-9.
The passengers included children, with many of them being under two years old, the elderly, the ill, pregnant women, workers with expired labour contracts, stranded tourists and students who finished their studies.
The Vietnamese Embassy had closely worked with local authorities to help the citizens travel from Vladivostok, Ekaterinburg, Saint Petersburg and other localities to Moscow airport. It also sent staff to the airport to assist them.
Strict security and safety measures were enforced during the flight to protect passengers’ health and prevent the spread of the disease.
Immediately after the flight landed at Can Tho International Airport, all passengers and crew members were given health check and quarantined in line with regulations.
Under the Prime Minister’s direction, domestic authorities and Vietnam’s overseas representative offices will arrange more flights to take Vietnamese citizens home, depending on the citizens’ need and the country’s quarantine capacity./.
