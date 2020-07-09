Society “Say No to Fake News” project comes to Dong Thap province Following the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, the project “Say No to Fake News” of Vietnam News Agency came to Dong Thap province in the region on July 8.

Society April 30 victory manifests Vietnamese people's power: Symposium The victory against the US on April 30, 1975, is a vivid demonstration of the super power of the Vietnamese people under the leadership of the late President Ho Chi Minh in fighting against foreign invaders, a symposium in HCM City on July 8 heard.

Society Long An speeds up public investment projects The Mekong Delta province of Long An is speeding up the disbursement of public funds to ensure the construction progress of infrastructure projects.