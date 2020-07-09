Vietnamese citizens brought home from Russia
-
Vo Truong Quan sees off his wife and his daughter to fly home on flight VN 5062 of Vietnam Airlines (Photo: VNA)
-
80-year-old wounded war veteran Dang Tien Toan who had visited his relatives in Russia but couldn’t return home due to COVID-19 on flight VN5062 to Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
-
Passengers queue for check-in at Vietnam Airlines counter at Sherementyevo airport (Photo: VNA)
-
Pregnant women are prioritized at check-in counter (Photo: VNA)
-
17 out 280 Vietnamese citizens on the flight are children (Photo: VNA)
-
Representatives of Vietnamese Embassy in Russia present facemasks, gloves and hand sanitizer to passengers before boarding (Photo: VNA)
-
17 out 280 Vietnamese citizens on the flight are children (Photo: VNA)
-
Vietnam Airlines asks passengers to prepare and wear masks while at the airport and on the flight to prevent possible COVID-19 transmission (Photo: VNA)
-
17 out 280 Vietnamese citizens on the flight are children (Photo: VNA)
-
This is the second special flight conducted by Vietnam Airlines to bring 280 Vietnamese citizens from Russia home (Photo: VNA)