Vietnamese citizens brought home from Russia

A special Vietnam Airlines flight VND5062 brought nearly 300 Vietnamese citizens from Russia home on July 8-9. The passengers were sent to quarantine facilities upon their arrival at Can Tho international airport.
VNA

  • Vo Truong Quan sees off his wife and his daughter to fly home on flight VN 5062 of Vietnam Airlines (Photo: VNA)

  • 80-year-old wounded war veteran Dang Tien Toan who had visited his relatives in Russia but couldn’t return home due to COVID-19 on flight VN5062 to Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

  • Passengers queue for check-in at Vietnam Airlines counter at Sherementyevo airport (Photo: VNA)

  • Pregnant women are prioritized at check-in counter (Photo: VNA)

  • 17 out 280 Vietnamese citizens on the flight are children (Photo: VNA)

  • Representatives of Vietnamese Embassy in Russia present facemasks, gloves and hand sanitizer to passengers before boarding (Photo: VNA)

  • Vietnam Airlines asks passengers to prepare and wear masks while at the airport and on the flight to prevent possible COVID-19 transmission (Photo: VNA)

  • This is the second special flight conducted by Vietnam Airlines to bring 280 Vietnamese citizens from Russia home (Photo: VNA)

