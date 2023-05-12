Nearly 400 Dak Lak children with motor impairment receive free screening
The Fund for Vietnamese Children in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak and Switzerland’s Children Action jointly organised free screening for movement deformities for nearly 400 children aged under 16 at Krong Pak district Health Centre and Thien Hanh General Hospital on May 11-12.
The programme saw the participation of doctors from the Orthopaedic Department of the Children’s Hospital under France’s Toulouse University Hospital, and Spain’s La Fe Valencia orthopedic hospital.
After the examination, children who are prescribed surgery and treatment will be treated and receive physical therapy free of charge.
Lam Dinh Nhien, Director of the fund, said that besides these 400 children, since 2006, the fund has cooperated with orthopedic and rehabilitation hospitals to organise surgery to cure motor impairment for 712 children in the locality with a budget of more than 3.5 billion VND (149,200 USD).
In the coming time, it will promote communications to people in remote and border areas so that they can gain access to the programme./.