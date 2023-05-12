Health Vietnam carries out sustainable prevention of COVID-19: expert The Ministry of Health is continuing to develop a sustainable response plan to the COVID-19 pandemic in the new situation, considering the context of dangerous new variants appearing.

Health Deputy PM urges ensuring enough vaccines for expanded immunisation programme Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha asked the Ministry of Health to place orders or organise concentrated bidding while calculating vaccine donations to ensure enough vaccines for the expanded immunisation programme, at a working session on May 11.

Health High time to invest in scaling up HPV vaccination: study Comprehensive investment in vaccinations against human papillomavirus (HPV) and cervical cancer screening and treatment can yield substantial socio-economic returns and eliminate the disease in Vietnam.

Health Global Fund pledges to help Vietnam fight AIDS, TB, malaria The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria is committed to continuing support for Vietnam to put an end to these three diseases, the Fund’s Executive Director Peter Sands said on May 10.