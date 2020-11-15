Nearly 450 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Japan
Hanoi (VNA) - Close to 450 Vietnamese citizens were flown home safely on two flights of national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on November 14.
They were arranged by Vietnamese authorities, the Embassy of Vietnam in Japan and the airline, together with Japanese relevant agencies.
The passengers included children under 18, pregnant women, the ill, workers with expired labour contracts, students without accommodations and others in extremely disadvantaged circumstances. The Vietnamese Embassy sent staff to the airport to assist them with boarding procedures.
In-flight safety and preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic were rigorously enforced to protect the passengers’ health and prevent the spread of the disease.
All passengers and crew members received medical check-ups and were sent to quarantine in line with regulations upon arrival at Can Tho and Cam Ranh airports in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and south central Khanh Hoa province.
The repatriation of Vietnamese citizens in disadvantaged circumstances abroad will continue to be conducted in line with citizens’ wishes, the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine capacity in Vietnam./.
