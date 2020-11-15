Society Journalists receive best conditions to work at ASEAN Summit The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Information and Communications have joined hands with relevant businesses and agencies to create the best possible conditions for journalists at the ongoing 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summit, Le Thi Thu Hang said on November 12.

Society PM demands urgent actions in response to powerful Storm Vamco Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc issued a dispatch on November 14, demanding urgent actions be taken in response to approaching Storm Vamco.

Society Top legislator attends great national solidarity festival in Yen Bai National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on November 14 joined residents in Quang Minh commune, the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai’s Van Yen district, at the great national solidarity festival.

Society Airlines adjust flight schedules due to Storm Vamco Some Vietnamese airlines have decided to reschedule flights to/from the central region on November 14 and 15 as airports there will be closed due to Storm Vamco.