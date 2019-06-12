Scene at the conference (Photo: VNA)

– The Tourism Board and the Society of Travel and Tour Operators of Nepal have joined the Hanoi-based CapTour Club to organise a conference promoting Nepal tourism in the capital city.At the event, held on June 10, representatives from 15 Nepalese tour operators exchanged information with their Vietnamese peers, aiming to form partnerships in tourist exchange between the sides.Travel companies from Nepal said they hope to serve Vietnamese visitors to their country and are ready for cooperation to bring more Nepalese tourists to Vietnam.Speaking at the conference, Nguyen Hong Dai, chairman of the CapTour Club, said Nepal offers enticing experience for visitors for its pristine beauty and ancient Buddhist relics.He noted Vietnamese people visiting Nepal still have to transit in Thailand as a direct air route is yet to be operated between the two countries.He hopes that in 2020, after the opening of Nepal’s Gautam Buddha International Airport, a direct route will be launched.The conference was part of a programme on Nepal tourism promotion in Vietnam, Cambodia and Thailand from June 10 to 14.In 2018, Nepal hosted 12,454 visitors from Vietnam; 53,250 from Thailand; and 3,790 from Cambodia.-VNA