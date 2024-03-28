Nestlé Vietnam model empowers Vietnamese women
A model was launched in Hanoi on March 27 aiming to diversify sustainable livelihood opportunities for women in some Vietnamese localities.
At the launching ceremony of the model. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A model was launched in Hanoi on March 27 aiming to diversify sustainable livelihood opportunities for women in some Vietnamese localities.
As a collaboration between the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU), Nestlé Vietnam, and Maggi food brand, the model will be implemented in eight out of the 20 provinces under the “Nestlé accompanies women” programme since 2024.
Jointly launched by the VWU and Nestlé Vietnam in December 2020, the programme has helped thousands of women, especially in rural areas, improve their knowledge and skills, gradually keep pace with the digital transformation process and create sustainable livelihoods.
The model is expected to benefit 16,000 women this year with total funding of more than 1 billion VND (40,340 USD).
Truong Thi Thu Thuy, head of the VWU’s Family and Social Affairs Department, said the union and Nestlé Vietnam have implemented various cooperation programmes, targeting tens of thousands of women, over the past time.
Le Bui Thi Mai Uyen, Food Business Unit Director of Nestlé Vietnam, said through the cooperation, Nestlé Vietnam hopes to create more healthy playgrounds for women, and provide practical support for them, especially those who are seeking startup opportunities./.