New book gives insight into Dien Bien Phu victory
The Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House recently released a book called “Dien Bien Phu – History and memories” on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu victory.
Compiled by the Party Committee of Dien Bien province, the Vietnam Association of History Science and the Su That publishing house, the book contains writings and evaluations on the Dien Bien Phu campaign by generals directly participating in the campaign, as well as domestic and foreign scientists, military analysts, and reporters. They were previously published on the Xua & Nay (Past & Present) Magazine, the Military History Magazine and the Political Theory Magazine.
Divided into three parts, the book provides readers an insight into the historical values and significance of the campaign from different perspectives, and sheds light on the glorious strategic battle of the Vietnamese Party, people and army that crushed the French colonists.
It also pays tribute to the soldiers, frontier workers, and youth volunteers who laid down their lives for the victory.
The book is also considered a valuable document for historical and military researchers, museums and students./.