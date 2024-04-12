Society Truong My Lan sentenced to death in major bank fraud case Truong My Lan, Chairwoman of property developer Van Thinh Phat Group, was sentenced to death at the first-instance trial in Ho Chi Minh City on April 11.

Society Kien Giang extends greetings to Cambodia on Chol Chnam Thmay festival Delegations from the southern province of Kien Giang have visited, extended greetings, and presented gifts to localities, agencies, and armed forces in Cambodia on the occasion of their Chol Chnam Thmay festival.

Society Vietnamese women in Hungary help promote national culture in host country The Vietnam Women’s Union in Hungary is organising a wide range of activities to mark its 20th founding anniversary, with a grand ceremony expected to take place in Budapest on June 9.

Society Over 746 tonnes of rice allocated to Dien Bien, Bac Kan provinces in between-crop period More than 746 tonnes of rice from the national reserve will be allocated to the two northern mountainous provinces ò Dien Bien and Bac Kan to support local people during the between-crop period in 2024.