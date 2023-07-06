New bridge links Vinh Phuc and Phu Tho provinces
Vinh Phu Bridge links Vinh Phuc and Phu Tho provinces in northern Vietnam. The modern cantilevered cable-stayed bridge spans a total of 509 m across the Lo River and has a total investment of over 540 billion VND.
Vinh Phu Bridge is a key project of significant meaning for the people of both the northern provinces of Vinh Phuc and Phu Tho. (Photo: VNA)
The bridge is now completed and ready to open to traffic shortly. (Photo: VNA)
Crossing the Lo River, Vinh Phu Bridge connects Duc Bac commune in Song Lo district, Vinh Phuc province, with Viet Tri city, the provincial capital of Phu Tho province. (Photo: VNA)
The bridge has a total length of over 500 metres. The main bridge spans 290 metres, the approach road in Vinh Phuc about 148 metres, and the approach road in Phu Tho over 70 metres. (Photo: VNA)
The beginning of Vinh Phu Bridge in Viet Tri city, Phu Tho province. (Photo: VNA)