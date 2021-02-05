New COVID-19 cases rocket in Southeast Asia
Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia continued to report large increases in the numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths on February 5.
Certain Southeast Asian countries continue to report large increases in the numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths. (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia continued to report large increases in the numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths on February 5.
Thailand confirmed 586 new COVID-19 cases, with 573 domestic infections, according to the Centre for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).
Some 526 of the domestic infections were detected via active testing among Myanmar migrants and Thai nationals, mostly at factories and communities in Samut Sakhon.
In the capital city of Bangkok, dozens of cases have referred to groups of people closely mingling with one another at fun-filled parties with alcoholic beverages served at houses and other private venues, including the one where all 16 party-goers were infected.
Thailand has so far confirmed 22,644 cases, with 15,331 patients having fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 7,234 others currently hospitalised. The total death toll remained at 79.
The Department of Health of the Philippines reported 1,894 new COVID-19 cases on February 5, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 533,587.
The Philippines has tested over 7.4 million people since the disease emerged in January last year.
The Philippines will ease coronavirus travel rules for foreigners who wish to enter the country this month.
Starting February 16, the Philippines will allow foreigners with visas issued as of March 20, 2020, and still valid at the time to enter the country.
Foreign nationals must also have pre-booked accommodation for at least six nights in an accredited quarantine hotel or facility and subject to COVID-19 swab test on the sixth day from date of arrival while on quarantine.
The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 11,749 within one day to 1,134,854, with the death toll adding by 201 to 31,202, the Health Ministry said on the day.
The pandmeic has spread to all the country's 34 provinces. Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 3,340 new cases./.