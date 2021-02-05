World First dual-mode desalination plant inaugurated in Singapore Singapore’s National Water Agency PUB announced on February 4 that the first large-scale and dual-mode desalination plant Keppel Marine East (KMEDP) has been inaugurated, which is capable of meeting about 7 percent of demand for drinking water in the island state.

World Indonesian President meets with visiting Malaysian PM Indonesian President Joko Widodo on February 5 met with visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is on a two-day official trip to the country.

ASEAN Cambodia to kick-start vaccination programme Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said on February 5 that an inoculation drive against COVID-19 will start from February 10 after the first batch of China-sponsored Sinopharm vaccines is due to arrive in the country on weekend.