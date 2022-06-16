The platform, Vietnam Artist Booking, or VAB in short, was launched last week, looking to gather musicians, composers, singers and music producers to introduce, sell and buy their products.

It aims to develop a comprehensive range of services, using a variety of databases and licensing systems that “will satisfy the needs of both copyright owners and music users.”

The center is the country’s first organization of its kind. It has attracted more than 4,600 members nationwide and has signed more than 1,700 contracts with music producers and entertainment companies.

It has collected 1.6 million USD in royalties for registered composers and songwriters in the second quarter of the year 2022.

It has also collected and paid royalties to nearly 3 million foreign citizens and foreign organizations through its foreign counterparts./.

