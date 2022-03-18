Business Construction material prices increase With local construction contractors recovering after the heavy impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the increased prices of building materials and the labour costs have a significant effect on their performance.

Business Reopened international flights to help FDI take off The reopening of international flights to Vietnam after more than one year of closure, coupled with the country’s bright prospect for economic recovery, will help accelerate the inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI).

Business Work on Vientiane-Vung Ang railway expected to start in November Construction of a railway linking Vientiane with the Vung Ang seaport in Vietnam’s central Ha Tinh province is expected to begin in November, the Vientiane Times reported, quoting an investor involved in the project. ​