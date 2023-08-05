Earlier this year, representatives from more than 50 US companies and corporations visited Vietnam to seek investment and business opportunities under an annual program organised by the US-ASEAN Business Council. Opportunities in Vietnam that were of interest to US investors were in semiconductors, the electronics industry, and renewable energy.

In the economic field, Vietnam and the United States are among the leading partners of each other. Two-way trade turnover has increased more than 5-fold over the past 10 years, from 25 billion USD in 2012 to nearly 139 billion USD in 2022.

The US is one of the most important export markets for Vietnamese enterprises. With total registered capital of more than 11 billion USD, the country ranks 11th out of 141 countries and territories with foreign direct investment (FDI) in Vietnam.

The remarkable development of the bilateral relationship between Vietnam and the United States, in which economic and trade relations are the mainstay, is a driving force for strong cooperation between the two sides.

After 10 years of comprehensive partnership, 2023 will also be an opportunity for the two countries to lift their relations to new heights, serving each other’s national interests, boosting the relationship’s momentum, and contributing to regional peace, cooperation, and development./.

VNA