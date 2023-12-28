Headquarters of Ministry of Industry and Trade (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Starting from January 1, 2024, the issuance of licences for the export and import of Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) will be conducted in accordance with the Government’s Decree No. 06/2022/ND-CP dated January 7, 2022, announced the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Export and Import Department.

HFCs, composed of hydrogen, fluorine, and carbon, serve practical purposes in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, food, refrigeration, and firefighting.

According to the Government’s Resolution No. 50/NQ-CP dated April 8, 2023, the department is set to issue HFCs export and import licences to merchants in line with Circular No. 05/2020/TT-BCT until December 31, 2023./.