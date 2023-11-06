Environment Deputy PM raises cooperation recommendations for global eco-civilisation building Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on November 5 proposed three cooperation recommendations in his key remarks delivered at a forum on driving green investment and trade to jointly build global eco-civilisation, held as part of the ongoing 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China.

Environment Conference promotes value of biosphere reserves for sustainable development Effective management of biosphere reserves plays an important role in achieving sustainable development goals, through the promotion of new initiatives for economic development, while ensuring social, cultural and environmental sustainability, said Hoang Thi Thanh Nhan, Deputy Director of the Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Agency (NBCA) under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Environment Global treaty expected to tackle plastic pollution Vietnam and the rest of the world are working on a global plastics treaty, which is expected to put an end to plastics pollution, protect people’s health, save the environment from the adverse impacts of plastic waste, and reducing the production and use of single-use plastics.

Environment Seminar to discuss putting ESG commitments into action A seminar is scheduled to take place in Hanoi on November 9 to discuss the implementation of commitments on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) components and putting them into action.