Nguyen Phu Trong has been re-elected as General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee in the 13th tenure at the first plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee.

The first plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee also elected an 18-member Politburo in Hanoi on January 31.

The 13th Party Central Committee’s Secretariat includes some Politburo members and five others elected at the first plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee.

The Inspection Commission has 19 members with Tran Cam Tu re-elected as its Chairman./.

