Prime Minister Phuc expressed his wish that Nhan dan journalists and reporters will continue honing their mettle, profession, ethics, and creativity while updating modern journalism trends, so that the newspaper is always worthy of being the Party's political and ideological flag on the nation’s press front.

The Government leader said concerted efforts by the entire Party, people and army, especially the revolutionary press force in general and the newspaper in particular, are needed to successfully implement the 13th National Party Congress’s Resolution.

He said information provided by Nhan dan must be better updated, with more analyses, comments and predictions on major local and international events, meeting information demand and orienting public opinions amid the current digital information era.

The daily is currently a multimedia press agency, focusing on raising public awareness of Party building; the fight against corruption and wastefulness; as well as wrongful and distorted allegations by hostile forces and political opportunists, among others./.

VNA