Pianist Tran Le Bao Quyen (left) and violinist Cao Hoang Linh (Source: thanhnien.vn)

– The 2023 performance season of the Saigon Opera House will begin with a concert named “A night of Mendelssohn & Prokofiev” on January 3.Pianist Tran Le Bao Quyen and violinist Cao Hoang Linh, two young talents of Vietnam, will perform under the baton of conductor Tran Nhat Minh, the Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera said on December 29.At the concert, they will perform some famous pieces by composers Felix Mendelssohn (1809 - 1847) of Germany and Sergei Prokofiev (1891 - 1953) of Russia.Quyen, born in 1994, started learning to play the piano at the age of 5. She obtained a bachelor’s degree and then a master’s in piano performance in Germany in 2018 and 2021, respectively.Meanwhile, Linh, born in 2006, was admitted into the Vietnam National Academy of Music at the age of 7. He has won many prizes at international music competitions and is currently learning under the guidance of Doctor and Meritorious Artist Bui Cong Duy./.