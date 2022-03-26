The performance began at 4 pm at the UNESCO-recognised world heritage site in Duy Phu commune, 40km from Hoi An, featuring a series of cultural performances, arts and handcrafts demonstrations throughout the day.

Visitors explored the old culture of Cham people and the Vietnamese community by joining exhibitions and demonstrations of wood sculpture, weaving, terra-cotta, cuisine and the beauty of the Cham tower complex.



My Son Sanctuary – a UNESCO-recognised world heritage site – has been well preserved since it was built thousands of years ago during the prosperous development of the Champa Kingdom between the 4th and 13th centuries.

French archaeologists and researchers found the My Son Sanctuary earlier in 1885. The first excavation and research on the Cham towers began in 1898-99 by Louis Finot and Launet de Lajongquere.

My Son Sanctuary is still a unique and mysterious archaeological site, and it remains a research centre for Cham culture – a defunct civilisation in Asia, according to local archaeologists.

The opening ceremony of the national tourism year will be organised at the Hoi An Memory Island – a sandbank natural emerged on the Thu Bon River banks – on the evening of March 26.



Quang Nam – home to the two UNESCO-recognised world heritage sites of My Son Sanctuary and Hoi An town, and the world Biosphere Reserve Cham Island-Hoi An – plans to host 4.4 million tourists in 2022./.

VNA