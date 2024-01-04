The program showcased the rich heritage of Vietnam’s southern region through a captivating nighttime performances.

It featured the southern folk music, such as “don ca tai tu” (southern amateur music), and “cai luong” (reformed opera), together with dance and circus performances.

These performances captured the essence of southern culture, including floating markets, traditional crafts, and the vibrant lives of local people.

Southern heritage night has become a renowned cultural-tourism event, uniquely associated with the northern province of Ninh Binh.

It acts as a platform for promoting cultural exchanges and honouring cultural heritage intertwined with the development of tourism.

The second Ninh Binh-Trang An Festival took place from December 26-31.

Ninh Binh, home to two UNESCO titles, is working hard to promote its tourism, contributing to preserving and spreading its image among domestic and international friends, and at the same time boosting local economy./.

