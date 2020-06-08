Nine more COVID-19 patients recover
Nine more COVID-19 patients have made full recovery and were released from three hospitals across the country on June 8.
Six COVID-19 patients have recovered and been released from the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases on June 8 morning. (Photo: VNA)
The recovered patients have lifted the country’s total cases being given the all-clear to 316, making up nearly 95 percent of the total COVID-19 patients in Vietnam.
They include eight Vietnamese patients, of them six at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi who returned to Vietnam from Russia, two at the Thai Binh General Hospital, along with one 37-year-old British man (Patient No.271) at the Cu Chi COVID-19 Treatment Hospital in HCM City.
All of the patients have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 twice. Currently, they have no fever, are not coughing, have well-ventilated lungs and are in stable conditions.
They will continue to be isolated and monitored for the next 14 days, according to the Subcommittee of Treatment under the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
To date, 49 foreign patients with COVID-19 have recovered and have been released from treatment facilities across the country. Patient 91, British pilot Stephen Cameron, is the last foreign patient who is still in critical condition and is being treated at the Cho Ray General Hospital in HCM City, following successful COVID-19 treatment at the HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases.
Health officials say his condition has improved and he has been taken off life support last week.
On June 8 morning, Vietnam reported two new imported COVID-19 cases, bringing the country total cases to 331. The country also has reported no new infections among the community for the last 53 days and no fatalities have been reported./.