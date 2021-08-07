The committee asks relevant quarters in the province to strictly implement the Prime Minister’s Decision on the construction master plan for the Trang An complex.

Accordingly, the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism is required to well manage, preserve, and promote the site’s heritage values. The department must closely monitor any renovation or construction work outside of the protected area that may affect the landscape and the environment inside the heritage area, the direction said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Planning and Investment is asked to have close eyes on investors, especially strategic ones, ensuring that they comply with the Law on Cultural Heritage and UNESCO regulations. There should be a harmony between the conservation of heritage values and socio-economic development.

Local authorities are also required to join hands in managing the special-use forest area, the land area in the core zone, and the heritage buffer zone, and to strictly handle any legal violations./.

VNA