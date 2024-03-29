Vice Chairman of the Ninh Thuan provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Long Bien speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Ninh Thuan (VNA) – The Ninh Thuan provincial People’s Committee on March 29 held a meeting with tourism businesses from Gwangju city, the Republic of Korea (RoK) to exchange information and discuss cooperation opportunities between the two localities.



Speaking at the meeting, Vice Chairman of the Ninh Thuan provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Long Bien said that the locality has identified tourism as one of the six pillars it will focus on to attract investment.



Ninh Thuan hoped the Gwangju city’s Tourism Association would help facilitate the cooperation, particularly in the tourism sector between the south central province and Gwangju city as well as other localities in the RoK, Bien said.



He proposed the two sides' tourism associations continue to connect towards the signing of their tourism cooperation agreement, develop tours connecting the two localities, supporting investors and businesses from Gwangju city to explore and invest in Ninh Thuan.



Bien said that the provincial People's Committee is committed to creating favourable conditions for investors and tourism businesses to seek investment opportunities, and take investment registration procedures.



Chairman of Gwangju city's Tourism Association Seon Sughyeon highlighted Ninh Thuan's potential, such as natural beauty of mountains, forests, and beaches, saying it boasts advantages in attracting investment, especially in the tourism industry.



According to travel agencies from Gwangju city, destinations in Ninh Thuan are very impressive. After their visit, the agencies will promote local tourism among tourists in Korea.



Ninh Thuan has attracted 35 foreign investment projects with a total capital of over 1.2 billion USD, including three Korean-invested projects. These are the Hanbaram wind power plant of Landville Energy Ltd Company with an investment of 150 million USD, the Lotte Cinema project of Lottecinema Vietnam Ltd Company with an investment of 2.4 million USD, and a toy factory project of Innoflower Ninh Thuan Ltd Company with an investment of 138 billion VND (5.52 million USD).



Ninh Thuan has received 31 non-refundable aid projects from the RoK with a total committed fund of 2.4 million USD, not including related costs and other support from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA)./.