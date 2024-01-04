The relic complex of Ponagar towers in Nha Trang, Khanh Hoa (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Possessing unique tourism products with both distinctions and similarities, the south-central provinces of Ninh Thuan and Khanh Hoa have favourable conditions for collaborating in tourism development.



Tourists have an opportunity to admire two unique cultural heritage sites of the Cham people – the relic complex of Ponagar towers in Nha Trang (Khanh Hoa) and the Cham Tower in Phan Rang (Ninh Thuan) - within the same tour.



According to Vice Chairman of the Khanh Hoa provincial People’s Committee Le Huu Hoang, the two localities play a crucial role in the socio-economic development of the region and the country in general, with tourism being a significant component.



Ninh Thuan and Khanh Hoa are also part of the tourism quadrangle of Da Lat - Nha Trang - Phan Rang - Phan Thiet, a strategic region for national tourism development, he said.





A view of Vinh Hy bay in Ninh Thuan (Photo: VNA)

Both localities boast rich culture and natural resources, with unique tourism products that can complement each other.



Travel businesses could explore specialised tours highlighting the Cham cultural heritage in Ninh Thuan and Khanh Hoa, so their connection will create a chain of distinctive and appealing tourism products to attract domestic and international tourists, Hoang stressed.



In recent years, the two localities’ tourism sector has significantly contributed to the national tourism revenue, gradually becoming a collectively attractive destination for domestic and foreign tourists.



According to Director of the Khanh Hoa Department of Tourism Nguyen Thi Le Thanh, travel businesses in the localities have offered various all-inclusive tours at affordable prices, providing resort services along routes of Nha Trang-Ninh Thuan, Nha Trang-Da Lat, and Nha Trang-Da Lat-Ninh Thuan.



Tourist attractions in Nha Trang city have been connected to destinations in Ninh Thuan, such as Dong Cuu, Vinh Hy, Hang Rai, Nam Cuong sand dune, and the Po K'long Garai Tower.



Recently, the two localities signed an agreement on tourism development cooperation in the 2023 – 2025 period, towards establishing a chain of attractive, distinctive, and competitive tourism products, aiming to turn tourism into a spearhead economic sector.



Accordingly, Ninh Thuan and Khanh Hoa will focus on state management, developing tourism products, fostering promotion activities, attracting investment to tourism and training human resources to serve tourism development.



Vice Chairman of the Ninh Thuan provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Long Bien suggested the tourism associations of the two localities enhance collaborative activities, build partnerships, and develop tours under the slogan of "two localities, one destination" to attract tourists./.