Travel Vietnam’s tourism potential popularised in France Vietnam’s tourism potential and opportunities were spotlighted at a seminar held at the Vietnamese Cultural Centre in Paris on November 16.

Travel Event highlights Hanoi’s night-time tourism Hanoi’s 15 night-time tourism offerings and a light art installation space will be launched at the Arts and Culture Centre in Hanoi on November 24.

Travel Thung Nham Ecotourism Area - Tropical symphony in Ninh Binh The Thung Nham Ecotourism Area is located within the core area of the Trang An Landscape Complex in Ninh Binh province, which has been recognised by UNESCO as a World Cultural and Natural Heritage. On an area of over 300 hectares, it offers all types of general tourism, with the most impressive being exploring bird gardens and experiencing the amazing cave network known as a “Tropical Symphony”.