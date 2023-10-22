Four Vietnamese golf courses among world’s top 100
Four golf courses and resorts in Vietnam - FLC Halong Bay GC & Luxury Resort, The Bluffs Grand Ho Tram Strip, Laguna Lang Co, and Ba Na Hills Golf Club - have been listed among the world’s top 100 golf courses in the 2024-2025 period by Golf Magazine.
VNA
