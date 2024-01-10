Travel Ha Giang optimises cultural resource for tourism development The northernmost province of Ha Giang, honoured as the “Asia's Leading Emerging Tourism Destination” by World Travel Awards 2023 and among the 52 best places to travel in 2023 by New York Times, is rolling out measures to optimise its cultural values for tourism development and taking tourism expansion as a way to preserve and promote the local culture.

Travel Vietjet adds four aircraft to serve passengers during Lunar New Year Vietjet has received four wet-leased aircraft to expand its fleet of 103 aircraft, offering more flying opportunities for passengers at affordable prices to serve the traveling demands of people during the peak season.

Travel 2024 expected to be good year for domestic tourism 2024 is expected to be a good year for Vietnam's tourism sector as positive signals have been seen in many destinations such as Phu Quoc, Tay Ninh and Da Nang right from the beginning of the year.

Travel Hoi An, HCM City among trending destinations: TripAdvisor The world’s largest travel site TripAdvisor has revealed that its Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best 2023 honours Hoi An ancient city and Ho Chi Minh City in its “Trending Destinations” category.