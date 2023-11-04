Cham households in Ninh Phuoc district in Ninh Thuan province have switched to growing asparagus and used economical watering technology to develop production.

On her 3,000 square metres of sandy land, Ms. Tu Thi Tuyet Trinh harvests an average of some 45 kg of asparagus every day, which she sells for 2.04 USD per kilo, bringing in stable income for her family.

“This sandy land is marked by sun and wind. No trees could be grown before; the land had to be abandoned. Now we grow crops and earn higher incomes,” said Trinh, a farmer in Phuoc Hai commune, Ninh Phuoc district, Ninh Thuan province.

Thanks to economic efficiency, the Chau Re cooperative has attracted more members and expanded its growing area to 20 hectares.

In Phuoc Binh commune in Bac Ai district, Raglai ethnic minority households are switching to growing green-skinned grapefruit.

The commune now has more than 200 hectares of grapefruit trees.

Ninh Thuan province has 28 communes in ethnic minority and mountainous areas. To help the people develop the economy, local governments at all levels have been promoting infrastructure investments and supporting the restructuring of crops and livestock.

Local authorities have also created the conditions necessary for cooperatives, businesses, and households to take part in production links to increase incomes for all./.

VNA