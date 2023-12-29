The parade consisted of 300 king and queen sheep from farms around Ninh Thuan province. They had been washed and were given a make-over to be as gorgeous as possible for the audience at “April 16” Square.

Since this is the first time the sheep have been part of a parade, they were a little shy at first. But after seeing the sheepherder, their confidence was immediately restored, and they began to enjoy the camera flashes and sound of the audience.

Home to some 160,000 sheep, Ninh Thuan province boasts the largest flock nationwide. Its sheep are raised in hillside farms around the province with cool climates, and visiting sheep farms has long been an essential part of any tour to the coastal province.

The sheep parade is therefore expected to promote this particular tourism offering of Ninh Thuan and the province’s “non-smoke industry” at large.

The Ninh Thuan Cuisine Festival features 110 food stalls and booths displaying signature local farm produce. Participants will be also entertained by chef cooking sessions, folk games, and artistic performances./.

